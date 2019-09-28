Weldon Finke, 73, husband of Sherri (Weiss) Finke, passed away Sept. 26, 2019, in College Station.
Weldon was born Dec. 23, 1945, in Brenham to Louis and Elma (Dannhaus) Finke.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 28, 2019 @ 9:02 pm
Weldon Finke, 73, husband of Sherri (Weiss) Finke, passed away Sept. 26, 2019, in College Station.
Weldon was born Dec. 23, 1945, in Brenham to Louis and Elma (Dannhaus) Finke.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.