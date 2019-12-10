Betty M. Fischer, 88, of Seguin, passed away on Dec. 6, 2019. Graveside services and interment were held today at 1 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Marcus Bigott and the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating.
Betty was born on Oct. 22, 1931 in Marion Texas to Edwin William and Rosalia (Laechelin) Foerster. Betty grew up in Marion, Texas and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. After marrying in 1954 at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church she and Ervin have remained faithful members ever since. She was an active member of the Ladies Aid at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church and will be remembered as having taught Sunday School. Betty was a longtime bookkeeper at Hilbert Implements here in Seguin. She loved gardening and quilting.
