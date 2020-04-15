LaRuth Flentge, 88, of Brenham, died on April 15, 2020 in Brenham.
A private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church of Salem with Pastor Jill Vivroux officiating. A private burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, April 17, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St. Brenham, Texa 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
