LaRuth Flentge, 88, of the Muellersville Community, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home in Brenham.
Funeral services will be held at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Salem on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jill Vivroux officiating. The church will be able to safely accommodate friends and family in different areas of the church and educational building and/or welcomed to attend the burial following the service at the Salem Cemetery, where you can stay in your vehicles.
Visitation will be held today until 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 7 a.m. to noon at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
LaRuth Emma Louise was born on June 26, 1931 in Welcome, Texas to Otto and Minnie (Schroeder) Boecker. She was baptized as a child of God on Sept. 27, 1931 by Pastor J. Appel, confirmed in the Lutheran faith on April 14, 1946 by Pastor W. Wolf and united in marriage to Milton Henry Flentge on Oct. 24, 1953 by Pastor W. Wolf all at Salem Lutheran Church of Welcome. LaRuth attended Concordia Welcome Community School. She was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Salem where she taught Sunday School.
LaRuth and Milton were married 63 years. They had two daughters, Deborah Kay and Marsha Lynn.
LaRuth was a talented seamstress for many years while staying at home with her daughters. She sewed for herself, her daughters and many ladies in this area. She sewed a maifest dress for Margie Ellison, which led to her inquiring about a job working with Jim and Ellen Ellison at their tomato greenhouses.
Mr. Ellison did not think she could take the heat, but gave her a try. Twenty-two years later, she retired in 1992 from the Ellison’s Greenhouses. She was well respected for her God given green thumb and her plant growing expertise. She grew mums of all sorts; gloxinias were her favorite and in charge of thousands of flowers for the different holiday crops.
After retirement she continued her love of gardening and was known for her produce she shared with many friends and family. Through the years LaRuth and Milton enjoyed dancing, fishing, and the occasional fun gambling trips.
Her three grandsons along with their wives and nine great-grandchildren have been the light of her world. She had a way of making each feel special. “Granny” was happy when she could spoil them, especially with her many meals together making sure everyone had their favorite foods and treats to eat and drink. She will forever be near and dear to them.
She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Flentge Ray; grandsons, Michael Ray, wife Rachel, Mitchell Ray, wife Tracy, and Tyler Ray, wife Renee; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Laura Ray, Jack Mitchell Ray, Jay, Karris, Tyler, and Kaci Gilmore, Olivia and Katie Ruth Ray (named after LaRuth) all of Brenham, TX; sisters-in-law, Floradell Boecker, Earline Boecker, and Mary Tockhorn; numerous nieces and nephews, and her four legged protector, Elvis.
She was preceded in death by her husband Milton, daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and John Dorman; special son-in-law, Jack “Tebo” Ray Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Bernita and Walter “Pete” Hueske; brothers, Leon Boecker and Burney Boecker; brothers-in-law, Ernst Flentge, Monroe Tockhorn; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rubin and Alma Wensel, Raymond and Helen Dannhaus, William “Bill” and Dorothy Felscher; nephews, Jody Boecker and Allen Wayne “Peach” Hueske.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Ray, Mitchell Ray, Tyler Ray, Charles Hirsch, Jeff Tockhorn and Mack Wayne Morris.
Special thanks to Hospice Brazos Valley for their care and concern, her many Home Health Nurses, physical therapist, Dr. Leal and his staff, and especially her dear care giver Gwen Chambers.
Memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church in Brenham or Hospice Brazos Valley.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St. Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
