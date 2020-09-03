Funeral services for Herman Franklin, 63, of Washington, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, 9180 Highway 105, in Brenham at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel in Brenham from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be at Harry Franklin in Washington.
Herman Franklin was the eighth child born to Benjamin and Berthenia Franklin in Washington. He attended Goodwill School and Brenham High School. He accepted Christ at an early age joining Goodwill Baptist Church. He later met and married Bernadine Hutchinson and moved to Houston. To this union were added three beautiful girls. Herman moved back home after Bernadine passed away in 2007. Herman worked as a supervisor while living in Houston and at Brenham State School while living here in Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.