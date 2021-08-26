Edgar Fricke Jr. passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at the age of 92.
Edgar Fred Paul Fricke, Jr. was born in La Grange, Texas, on Aug. 7, 1929 to Edgar and Lydia (Wagner) Fricke. He attended Round Top-Carmine High School, where he was a star of the basketball team. His talent led him to attend Blinn College on a basketball scholarship. After his father’s death, he left Blinn to help support his mother and twin sisters. Edgar briefly worked for the Fayette County Road and Bridge Department, as well as an oil company roughnecker. He then found his life-long career at Humble Oil, and later Exxon, starting as a seismographer or “doodlebugger” as he preferred to call it. He later became a claims agent and from there retired in 1986. Edgar and Esse Lee truly enjoyed their retirement years traveling the U.S. and spending time with family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.