Funeral services for Pastor George W. Fry are set for Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Life Church of God in Brenham. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, May 22 from 1-6 p.m.
Pastor Fry was born June 12, 1928 and passed this life on May 18, 2020 in Brenham with his family at his bedside. Pastor Fry attended public schooling Jacksonville, Texas and Paul Quinn College. He also enlisted in the United States Armed Forces and served his country for several years. After serving his country, he met and married Rosie Whitley and to that union, three children were born; George E. Fry, Yvonne Wilder and Rosemary McLean. Later in his life they moved to Washington County. He worked for Texas A&M University in College Station for several years until he retired.
