Funeral Services For Trayvion Nicolos Gaines, 19, of Brenham, will be held Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at the Brenham Junior High Auditorium. Visitation will be held at Lewis Funeral Home on Friday, July 9, at 4 p.m. Lewis Funeral Home.
Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Services Gaines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
