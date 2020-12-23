Alois (Louie) Gajewski, 86, of Brenham went home to be with our heavenly father on Dec. 21, 2020. He was born in Frydek, Texas and grew up on the family farm there and was the oldest son of August and Albina Gajewski. He met the love of his life, Sedonia Kucera Gajewski and they married in 1952.
Louie worked diligently to get his GED and Electricians license and worked for Harper Electric and Parmelly Electric in Houston. In 1970, he moved his family to Pattison where he was co-owner of Koen Electric until 1979 when he moved to Kenney, Texas and bravely started his own electric company, G&S Electric which would be a success.
