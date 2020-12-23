201227-obit-Alois Gajewski

Alois (Louie) Gajewski, 86, of Brenham went home to be with our heavenly father on Dec. 21, 2020. He was born in Frydek, Texas and grew up on the family farm there and was the oldest son of August and Albina Gajewski. He met the love of his life, Sedonia Kucera Gajewski and they married in 1952.

Louie worked diligently to get his GED and Electricians license and worked for Harper Electric and Parmelly Electric in Houston. In 1970, he moved his family to Pattison where he was co-owner of Koen Electric until 1979 when he moved to Kenney, Texas and bravely started his own electric company, G&S Electric which would be a success.

To send flowers to the family of Alois Gajewski, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Sunday, December 27, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Knesek Family Funeral Chapel - Bellville
842 E. Main Street
Bellville, TX 77418
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Funeral Mass
Monday, December 28, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church - Brenham
701 Church Rd
Brenham, TX 77833
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Mass begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.