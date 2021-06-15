Wilfred “Peanut” Gaskamp, 85, our beloved father and friend, passed away on June 6, 2021. Wilfred, known to everyone as “Peanut”, was born on Sept. 24, 1935 in Gay Hill, Texas, to Clara ”Seilheimer” and Gus Gaskamp.
Peanut was a great man who always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He loved to talk and laugh but if he got upset with you, he would give you the silent treatment for at least three hours! There were so many things in life that Peanut enjoyed like fishing, hunting, cooking, BBQ’s, sitting at the kitchen window and watching the deer, and his pride and joy, Phoebe, who was always beside him or sat in his lap as he sat in his recliner and either watched TV or looked out the window. His true passion though was dancing, and he loved getting out there to the dance halls and listening to his favorite band, Blue Denim Band, and swinging his lady friends around on the dance floor. Peanut was a painting contractor and an active member of the Latium Wesley Greenvine Fire Department. Peanut was greatly loved and will be incredibly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
