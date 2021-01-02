Gaskamp

JoAnn Wilt Gaskamp, 88, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, in Portland, Texas. She was born on June 1, 1932, in Thomson, Illinois. She married Bruno F. Gaskamp on June 2, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa.

She is survived by her children, Emilie (George) Rickstrew, Greg (Carol) Gaskamp, and Jon (Janet) Gaskamp; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janis Wilt; and many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great nieces, great-and great-great nephews, and cousins.

To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Gaskamp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.