JoAnn Wilt Gaskamp, 88, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, in Portland, Texas. She was born on June 1, 1932, in Thomson, Illinois. She married Bruno F. Gaskamp on June 2, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa.
She is survived by her children, Emilie (George) Rickstrew, Greg (Carol) Gaskamp, and Jon (Janet) Gaskamp; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janis Wilt; and many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great nieces, great-and great-great nephews, and cousins.
