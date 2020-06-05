Wilbur Lee Gaskamp fell asleep in Jesus and entered eternal life with God in Heaven on June 1, 2020. Wilbur was born on Sept. 4, 1938 in a house by the railroad tracks in downtown Brenham to Gus and Louise (Haarmeyer) Gaskamp. When he was six months old, the family moved to Houston, where his dad worked in the War effort. He was reborn into God’s Kingdom through Holy Baptism at Zion Lutheran Church in Houston and later confirmed his Christian faith there.
After graduating from Reagan High School in Houston, Wilbur attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin on a basketball scholarship. Upon graduating, he was drafted into the U.S. military and served two years in Korea. Returning to Texas, he started his teaching/coaching career at Tomball High School. He then moved to the newly built Sharpstown Junior/Senior High School in Houston and later finished his coaching career at Lee High School in Houston.
