Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Lee Nunn-Gilbert, 63, of Brenham, will be held on Saturday. Aug. 29, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Sealy.
Ruby Gilbert passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at her home. She was born Dec. 3, 1956 in Sealy, the daughter of the late Rosie Lee Haynes and the late Maceo Brown.
