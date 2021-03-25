A service for Clifton Gilbert, 70, of Navasota, will be held at noon on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Salem House of Blessings, 1515 E. Sycamore St., in Navasota, 77868. Viewing will be held prior to service, from 11 a.m.–noon at the church. Visitation for Clifton will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Friday, March 26 at the Ashford & Oliver Mortuary, 1201 Farquhar St., in Navasota. All Covid-19 protocols will be observed.
