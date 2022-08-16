Alicia Agnes (Mason) Gill, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 9, 2022. She was born on Feb. 22, 1926, in Liverpool, England to the late Tom and Alicia Mason.She met her husband of 45 years, Delbert L. Gill, at the roller skating rink in Liverpool. They married in 1946 and had two children, Kathy Ann Gill Foil and Travis D. Gill (Pam).
She had four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Alicia was a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and a friend to all who crossed her path. She was quick-witted and always had a response that made you laugh.
