Alicia Agnes (Mason) Gill, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 9, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1926 in Liverpool, England to the late Tom and Alicia Mason. She met her husband of 45 years, Delbert L. Gill, at the roller skating rink in Liverpool. They married in 1946 and had 2 children, Kathy Ann Gill Foil and Travis D. Gill (Pam). She had 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Alicia was a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and a friend to all who crossed her path. She was quick-witted and always had a response that made you laugh. Throughout her life, Alicia was an active member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and participated in the morning bible study club. She was also a dedicated volunteer for Citizens Medical Center Auxiliary where she worked in the Gift Shop and knitted baby booties and shawls for babies in the hospital. Alicia was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Alicia Mason; husband, Delbert Gill; brother, Harry Mason; and sisters Helen and Doreen Mason. Alicia will be greatly missed by her brother Tom Mason, daughter Kathy Foil, son Travis Gill (Pam), granddaughters Alicia Franks, Kimberly Foil, Kelli Gill, and Mindi Walker (Jacob), and great-granddaughters Shelby McIntosh and Victoria Harvey.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Michael Schlabach and everyone who provided emotional and practical support at this difficult time. We are truly grateful.
