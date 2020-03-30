Elizabeth (Betty) Kindrick Gillespie passed away peacefully in Brenham, Texas on March 28, 2020. She was born May 15, 1923 in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of U.D. and Mabel Kindrick. She graduated from Junction High School and attended both Texas Technological College and the University of Texas. On Sept. 2, 1944, she and Lt. James D. Gillespie were married in Junction, Texas.
In 1949, she moved with her husband to Brenham, Texas, where they lived for 25 years. While in Brenham, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Fortnightly Club and the Garden Club. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Sam Houston State College and began her teaching career at Fayetteville High School.
In 1974, she moved with her husband to Olney, Texas and in 1995, she retired from Graham Independent School District. In Olney, she was a member of First United Methodist Church, The Amity Club, the Retired Teachers Association, and Graham Retired Teachers Bridge Club.
In 2015, she returned to Brenham, to be near family. Mrs. Gillespie was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Glynda Reames and her husband Bob of Arlington, Texas; two sons, James Gillespie, Jr. and his wife Diane of Brenham and John K. Gillespie and his wife Sherry of Heath, Texas; seven grandchildren, Robin Bond and her husband Jed, Amy Dunlap and her husband Craig, John W. Gillespie, Ann Godwin and her husband Garrett, Jan Gillespie, John Davis Gillespie and his wife Jade, and Jameson Gillespie and his wife Devan; great-grandchildren, Mason and Emery Bond, James, Press, Peter, and Betsy Dunlap, Ila, Nora, and Trey Godwin, and Collin, Gauge and Kallie Gillespie.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kruse Village, Focused Care, and Allumine Hospice.
A family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery in Jermyn, Texas with the Rev. Harold Bradock, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Olney, Texas officiating.
Visitation will be from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements for Elizabeth Gillespie are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham, TX. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
