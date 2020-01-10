Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Burgess DeWane Goeke, of Brenham, died Jan. 8, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with numerous serious health issues.
DeWane was born Sept. 2, 1948 in Bellville, Texas, to Burgess C. and Irene Glaeser Goeke. He was a lifelong rancher who loved his cows. He worked for 23 years at Blue Bell Creameries followed by 10 years with Green Grain Feed and Goeke Feed Store before his health prevented him from continuing. With great determination, he managed to keep his positive attitude to the end of his life, and was always determined that his health would improve so he could once again work with his cows and sell some more Blue Bell ice cream! For him, giving up was not an option.
