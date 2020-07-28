Jessie Fay Goodwin, loving wife, mother, aunt and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was 92 years old.
Fay was born on Oct. 28, 1927 to Katie and Rufus Wright. She was a native Houstonian and attended Sam Houston High School. In 1947 she married Donald Wood Goodwin, who had served in the Navy during WWII. Fay was employed as an executive secretary for the Spring Branch Independent School District for many years. In 1979, Fay and Don made the decision to make Washington County their home. Fay was one of founding members of the Friends of Bluebonnet Opry. Recently She had become an honorary member and had a front row seat waiting for her at each event. Fay was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wiedeville and a resident of La Roche Manor at Kruse Village.
