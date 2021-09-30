Valeria Paola Graciano, 12, of Chappell Hill, passed away on Sept. 28, 2021. She was born on Nov. 10, 2008 in Brenham to Leonardo Palacios and Maria Guadalupe Graciano.
A visitation will be held today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel with a rosary being held at 6 p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
