Violet Graeber, 94, died Aug. 14, 2021 in Brenham.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Memorial Oaks Chapel. The service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 94F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 5:40 am
Violet Graeber, 94, died Aug. 14, 2021 in Brenham.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Memorial Oaks Chapel. The service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.