Violet Graeber

Violet Graeber, 94, died Aug. 14, 2021 in Brenham.

Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Memorial Oaks Chapel. The service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church.

Service information

Aug 17
Visitation
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
5:30PM-7:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel, Brenham, TX
1306 West Main St
Brenham, tx 77833
Aug 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
10:00AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1212 W Jefferson St
Brenham, TX 77833
