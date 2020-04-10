Anne Christine Grams, aged 70, of Brenham, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 in College Station, Texas. Prior to moving to Brenham in 2019, she was a long-time resident of Alexandria, Minn. She treasured time spent with family and friends as well as fishing on Lake Ida.
Anne was born on March 17th, 1950 in Plymouth, England, to Richard and Barbara (Parnell) Connor. She grew up in East Kilbride, Scotland, where she met her husband Dale, who was in the United States Navy and stationed at Gare Loch.
Anne is survived by her daughter Heather and her son-in-law Clyde Vierus; her son Richard Grams; grandchildren Keonia, Taryn and Ryan; great-grandson Skylar; her sister Janet and brother-in-law Andrew Begernie of Kelso, Scotland and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A memorial service and burial at Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria, Minn. will be held at a later date due to the current social gathering restrictions.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham. Tel. 979.836.3611.Tributes may be shared at www.brenhammemorialchapel.com.
