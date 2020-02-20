James Dewaine Graves, 84, left this life Feb. 12, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. He was born to M.P. (Dude) and Ora Graves on Sept. 3, 1935 in Iraan, Texas.
James was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob Graves, and sister Shirley Phillips. He is survived by daughters Kerri Castleman (Kevin) of Schulenburg, Sherry Hicks (Rich) of Kerrville, and Janet Edwards of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is also survived by his brother and life-long compadre, Mike Graves of Houston, four grandchildren, two step grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
