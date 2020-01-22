Howard Grebe, 84, of Brenham, widower of Harriet Grebe, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Brenham.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham, 979-836-4564.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
2:00PM
St. John Lutheran Church of Prairie Hill
6605 Old Independence Road
Brenham, TX 77833
