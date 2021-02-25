Deissy Viridiana Grimaldo (Rubio), 35, of Brenham, passed away on Feb. 20, 2021. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, Feb. 26, from noon until the rosary is recited at 7 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel. Visitation will continue at 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. All visitation times will take place at Memorial Oaks Chapel. On Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. a funeral mass will be held for Deissy at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brenham. In the days following the funeral, Deissy will be taken home to Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico for her burial services, at the Parque Funeral San Joaquin Cemetery.
Deissy was born on Nov. 12, 1985, in Aldama, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She was Baptized on June 21 ,1987 and First Communion on June 11, 2000 in Tamaulipas, Mexico. Deissy was a happy person and had a free spirit. She had big dreams in life, but the great love she had for her family was always present and was an anchor for her. She met the love of her life Samuel Grimaldo in November 2017 in Houston. They fell in love quickly and married on Feb. 24, 2018 in Brenham and bought their first home in July 2018. They were blessed with a daughter, Alexa Viridiana, on October 2018 who Deissy loved very much. Deissy was a wonderful mother, she was extremely caring, protective, and attentive. Although Deissy had only been part of the Grimaldo family for a short time, she loved her in-laws deeply and was very close with them, especially her nieces and nephews. Deissy had a good heart and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
