Franklin Grizzaffi, 70, of Chappell Hill, and the husband of Deborah Grizzaffi, passed away Sept. 7, 2021.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. both at Brenham Memorial Chapel. Masks are required.
To plant a tree in memory of Franklin Grizzaffi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.