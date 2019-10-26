Robert Edward “Bud” Groves, age 85, formerly of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019, at his residence in Brenham, Texas. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 5, 1934, to the late Margaret Carney (Jochem) and Harry Groves. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Kathryn Groves (Petritis); devoted father of Colleen Rozzi (Jay) of Hanover, New Hampshire, Linda Montfort (James) of Potomac Falls, Virginia, Michael Groves (Caroline) of Brenham, Thomas Groves (Ruth) of Pheonixville, Pennsylvania, and the late Bruce Groves. He was treasured “Pap Pap” of Colin and Kyle Rozzi; Max Montfort; Emma Kathryn, Harper, Carson Anne and Campbell Groves; and Lily and Phoebe Groves. He was the brother of Maureen Cutrone of Bethel Park, and the late Donald Groves; brother-in-law of John Petritis (Kathy) of Monessen, Dennis Petritis (Linda) of McKees Rocks, and uncle to seven nieces and nephews.
Bud served in the U.S. Army in the mid-1950s. He was a retired steamfitter with Local No. 449 and was an instructor for their apprenticeship program. In his career, he worked all over the Pittsburgh area, most notably the U.S. Steel Building, Shippingport Nuclear Power Plant and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Bud loved to watch sports of all kinds, especially his hometown teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was able to achieve his lifelong dream of visiting every major league baseball stadium.
