It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Gilbert Guerra, a loving and devoted father and friend to all whose lives he touched, on Sept. 5, 2021. Gilbert passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.
Gilbert was born May 16, 1971 and grew up in Three League, Texas. Gilbert graduated from Klondike High School and Texas State Technical College in Sweetwater, Texas. Gilbert met the loves of his life, Sonia, and their son, Ali, in 2006. Sonia and Gilbert were married on March 8, 2010. The family then moved to Brenham in July of 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.