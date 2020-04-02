Willie Elone Hall, 80, of Brenham, died, March 31, 2020 at his home that he built in Brenham.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at the family farm, Pecan Springs, 1200 N. Nassau Rd., Round Top, Texas 78954, with Pastor Jill Vivroux officiating. Burial will follow at Nassau Cemetery. Those attending the service are asked to dress comfortably, remain in their vehicle or at a safe distance from each other and bring their own food and favorite beverage.
Visitation will be from 7 a.m., Friday, April 3, 2020 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Willie was born on Sept. 7, 1939 in Milam County. He graduated from Round Top-Carmine High School in 1958 and was awarded athletic scholarships for track, baseball and basketball. He earned his associate’s degree from Blinn College. He married his high school sweetheart, Dorine Weyand Hall, on March 19, 1959. In their 61 years of marriage they raised five children and were very involved in all aspects of their lives.
He was the proud owner of Hall Construction Company for 50-plus years. He built custom homes that were beautiful and sturdy. Willie was a family man. He supported his wife, Dorine, children and grandchildren in everything they did. You could find him any day of the week in the bleachers, on the sidelines or in an audience showing his support and wearing the appropriate team attire. Above all things Willie loved, he especially loved camping with his sweetheart, Dorine, in their camping trailer they named Terry.
He enjoyed the outdoors. Their love for camping and the outdoors carried down to their children and grandchildren who enjoyed the outdoors and camping with them. Grilling and cooking out were some of his favorites while camping. He made the best hamburger you’ve ever tasted! And every burger was better than the one before.
Willie was an avid runner. He ran numerous half marathons. On any given weekend you could find Willie and Dorine at a local 5K or 10K race with their favorite races being the Capitol 10K and Blue Bell Fun Run. He was always first to the party and last to leave. His motto was, “I’m not here for a long time, I’m just here for a good time.” Wherever you are today, have a beer and make a toast to Willie!
Survivors include his wife, Dorine Hall; sons and daughters-in-law, Marty and Debra Hall of Brenham, and Mitchell and Carolyn Hall of Brenham; daughters and sons-in-law, Marlene and Tracy Hicks of Georgetown, Melaine and Danny Haberman of Dripping Springs, and Melissa and Jeff Devine of Austin; brother and sister-in-law, Babe and Rita Hall of Splendora; sister-in-law, Earlene Hall; grandchildren, Nicki Hall Cappelletti, Russell Hall, Tyler Boykin, Mallory Hall Barrera, Katie Haberman, and Allie Haberman; great-grandchildren, Nolie Cappelletti and Maryn Cappelletti; and other relatives, Trey Hicks, Amanda Devine, Maddie Devine, and Jeremy Brannon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Effie and Loys Lyle Hall; brothers, Joe Hall and H.A. Hall; an infant son, Mark Hall, and other relatives, Roseline and Nelson Weyand.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler Boykin, Russell Hall, Tracy Hicks, Danny Haberman, Jeff Devine and Shane Cappelletti.
Memorials may be directed to Nassau Cemetery in Round Top.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.