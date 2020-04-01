Willie Elone Hall, 80, of Brenham, passed away on Monday, March 31, 2020 at his residence in Brenham.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at their family farm, Pecan Springs, in Round Top, with Pastor Jill Vivroux officiating. Burial will follow at Nassau Cemetery. Those attending the service are asked to dress comfortably, remain in their vehicle or at a safe distance from each other and bring their own food and favorite beverage.
Mr. Hall was born on Sept. 7, 1939 in Milam County to Loys and Effie Eickenhorst Hall. He worked for his own business, Willie E. Hall Construction. He married his wife, Dorine Weyand, on March 19, 1959.
Survivors include his wife, Dorine Hall.
A full obituary will appear in Friday’s paper.
Funeral arrangements for Willie Elone Hall are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
