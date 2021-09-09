Herbert “Herb” Hardan, 66, passed away on Sept. 4, 2021. Herb was born on May 21, 1955, in Brenham, to Herbert and Louise (Niemeyer) Hardan.
Herb was a hard worker and spent 46 years with Woodson Lumber before retiring earlier this year. Herb was a kind, sweet man who is best described as being quiet as a church mouse but having a huge impact on the people around him, so I guess you could say he was larger than life and will be remembered as such. Herb found simple joys in life but his biggest joy would be his granddaughter, Paisley, who he always had the biggest smiles and love for. Herb was very active in Zion Lutheran Church and he will be greatly missed by many there as well.
