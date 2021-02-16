Hardin

Edmond (Ed) Dee Hardin Jr., 54, passed away peacefully at his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Feb. 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Ed was born on Nov. 8, 1966, in Mobile, AL, to Edmond Dee Hardin, Sr. and Lola Mae (Ryals) Hardin. Ed’s early years were spent living in many places as his father served in the U.S. Army. This included time living in Germany. Ed is survived by his two sisters and their families: Daria Christy (Hardin) McCray, her husband Tom and their children Marshall and Kathryn McCray and Sheridan McCray and Mary Beth (Hardin) Angelo, her husband Orly Angelo, and their children Miles, Arlo and Natalie Angelo and Jackson and Allison Walworth.

