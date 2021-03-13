Luene Grant Jamison Harmer passed peacefully at 102 in Georgetown, Texas, March 10, 2021. She was born in McGehee Arkansas, on Feb. 19, 1919, the only daughter of Lois McClain and John Sidney Grant. Her family lived in Arkansas until moving to Corpus Christi, Texas in 1926. She attended Corpus Christi Junior College and graduated from Draughons Business College.
Luene married George Byron Jamison on June 25, 1938 in the First Christian Church of Corpus Christi. They later moved to Houston, and remained there for 27 years where they had two children, Janice and Byron.
