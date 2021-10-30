Velma Brown Harris, 92, of Brenham, and formerly of Kentucky, passed away Oct. 27, 2021 at Kruse Village. Velma worked as an inspector at Brentex Mills. She was of the Church of Christ faith.
Mrs. Harris is survived by: adopted daughter Njoni Ray and husband James of Palmersville, Tennessee; foster daughter Helen Wiggins of Cuba, Kentucky; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers Willie Brown of Brenham and David Brown of Mayfield, Kentucky; sisters Ruby Lee of Dresden, Tennessee and Elwanda Morris of Murray, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.