Aubrey (Rainy) Harris was born on Feb. 9, 1949, to Ervin and Elner Harris in Brenham. Aubrey departed this life on Jan. 31, 2022.
Left to cherish Aubrey’s memories are his siblings: David Harris (Sandra) of Baytown, Danny Wilson (Barbara Ann) of Brenham, Donna Sheppard (Alvis) of Old Washington, Alice Wilson of Brenham, Debbie (Willard) Hall of Brenham, Clara Martin of Brenham, and Cora Carrothers of Houston. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
