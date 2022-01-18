Garrett Brad Harrison, 47, of College Station, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at CHI St. Joseph College Station Hospital. Garrett was born Dec. 2, 1974, in Beaumont, to Derwood Lester Harrison Jr. and Ramona (Stinnett) Harrison.
After graduating from Brenham High School in 1993, he attended Blinn College briefly before joining the U.S. Army from 1995-96. He married his high school sweetheart, Jennifer (Phelps) Harrison in 1996. In 2006, he received his associates degree at Blinn College and later received his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Sam Houston State University in 2008.
