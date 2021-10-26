Sally Ann (Muesse) Harty, 79, passed away Oct. 1, 2021. Sally Ann, along with her twin sister Fay Ann, was born in Burton on Dec. 19, 1941 to Walter and Nelda Muesse. She was our treasured mother, Grammie, Grandma, Aunt Sally, cousin and friend.
Sally grew up on Canterbury Street in Austin and attended Metz, Pease, and O’Henry schools. She loved living close to her grandparents and spending time with her beloved dogs Champ, Buster and Pal. Later, at Austin High School, she met husband Don Leggett and lifelong friends Ziana and Diane. She married David Bommer in 1962 and moved to Dallas. In 1973, she and her family moved to Colorado. Sally returned to Austin in 1982, and married Bill Harty. Her return to Texas brought her closer to her parents and many cousins.
