Jason Wade Heaton passed away on March 28, 2021. Jason was born in Houston on Oct. 13, 1980. He lived in the Houston area every year of his life except for his senior year of high school, when he lived in Farmington, Arkansas. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1999. Prior to that, he attended and played football at Katy High School in Katy. Jason worked in the automotive repair and automotive performance enhancement businesses for 18 years.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ida Meinecke, and his uncle, Robert Meinecke. Jason is survived by his son, Peyton Crutcher, his mother and step-father, Betty Meinecke and John Hargrove, all of Houston, his grandfather, Harold Meinecke of Burton, his uncle, aunt, and cousin, Michael, Therisa, and Markus Meinecke, of Dripping Springs, Texas, and his aunt, Lynne Meinecke of Georgetown, Texas.
