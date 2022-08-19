Helen Hinze, 88, of Katy, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
She was born Aug. 17, 1934, in Chappell Hill, to Frank and Rosie Zientek. She married Dennis Hinze of Shiner on Oct. 13, 1956.
