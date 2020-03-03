Fern LaVon Ingram Herring, was born in Akeley, Minnesota on May 16, 1925. She passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the age of 94 at a care center in Belton, Texas. When Fern married Curtis Herring in Austin in 1965, they combined their six teenage children into a strong and loving family. Most people could not tell which were “hers” (Bill, Don and Glenda) and which were “his” (Karan, Keith and Cyndi).
Fern loved her family, her church, and was active in several organizations, including Eastern Star. She also loved to paint and create wonderful ceramics and was able to share this talent. For the past five years, Fern has been increasingly in the grip of dementia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.