Funeral services for Caroline Faye Armstead Hickey-Johnson, 62, of Brenham, will be Saturday April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church located at 2105 FM 2935 in Brenham. Burial will follow in the Prairie Lea Cemetery. Visitation was Friday April 2, 2021 at the Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel 509 South Baylor in Brenham.
Mrs. Hickey-Johnson passed away March 28, 2021 at High Hope Care Center in Brenham. On Aug. 22, 1958, Caroline Faye Armstead was born in Brenham to the late Reginald E. Armstead and Mattie Lee Watts, and sister Deloris Watts Moore and two nephews Talmage Bibby and Donnie Hicks. She graduated from Brenham High School. She was united by holy matrimony to Wilburn D. Hickey, where four children were born to that union: Geronimo Ali Hickey, Jane Michelle Hickey, Cochise Jabar and Gandhi Mohandas Branch. She had a daughter, Soterica Shalace Copeland, by Edward Copeland. Then she married Melvin Johnson.
