Sarah Juanita Smith Hickey, 87, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, of Brenham, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021 after she lost her fight to COVID-19.
Juanita was born in Marshall County, Tennessee on June 16, 1933 to Kenneth and Lucile Smith. In 1949, Juanita and her family moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where she graduated from High School and went on to attend National Business College where she graduated with a business degree. On June 19, 1954 she was married to Robert Edward Hickey. After her husband graduated from the University of Tennessee, they moved to Los Angeles, California; Washington, D.C.; and Huntsville, Alabama before moving their family to Houston, where they lived for 27 years. In 1989, Juanita and Robert moved to Brenham, where they owned and operated Mighty Mist Car Wash for a few years.
