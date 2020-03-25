Richard “Dick” Hinsch, that unique personality with a glorious - though often surprising - sense of humor, passed into God’s hands on March 18, 2020. Born in 1936, in South Bend, Ind., he was the fourth of five children born to Gladys and Mervin Hinsch.
Dick became an actor, signer, and comedian, lastly employed in advertising at the Houston Post, and later the Houston Chronicle newspapers. At the Chronicle, he and Bob Conway bonded as best friends, and later at the Bluebonnet Hills subdivision in Brenham as close neighbors. Bob died February 13, 2020 and Dick followed his lead. Bob’s son Jimmy will miss golf outings with Bob and Dick in Hempstead.
Dick invited Wanda to dance at the Westheimer Pub, and the dance continued as they wed in 1983. They shopped for a retirement haven for years. Finally, in 1998, they found a wonderful acre-lot bungalow in Bluebonnet Hills, right outside Brenham. Dick lovingly landscaped and maintained his paradise.
He soon was at work in his new worship, building small folding tables, decorating the table tops with his painted logos. His favorite was a silhouette of Sinatra entitled, “My Way”. Another was the green, blue, and gold Notre Dame table. He and Dr. Bode shared a love of Notre Dame. Dick’s artistic talents grew as he built beautiful cedar furniture and home décor, showing and selling it at festivals. In his twilight years, his workshop became his “Man Cave”. He enjoyed watching the birds twittering in the bird bath and was amazed at the Longhorn cattle on the adjoining ranch.
Dick eschewed a typical obituary or funeral service, doing things “his way” until the end. Close to leaving us, he recited a favorite lyric – “When you walk with God, you never walk alone…” Dick will be sorely missed by his little black rescue dog Pedro and his Mississippi Delta hillbilly Wanda. No doubt, he was an original. Godspeed, Dick.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham. 979.836.3611 Tributes may be shared at www.brenhammemorialchapel.com.
