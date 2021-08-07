Boerne, Texas, resident Catherine Ann Hinton passed away on Aug. 2, 2021. Catherine had a loving, giving heart and a free spirit. She walked with God. She was an accomplished artist and had a great sense of humor.

Catherine is survived by her mother, Ann Hinton; her sister, Jan Douglass; her fur baby, Ebony; and a host of friends and relatives.

To send flowers to the family of Catherine Hinton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 16
Memorial Service
Monday, August 16, 2021
11:00AM
St. Helena's Episcopal Church
410 N. Main Street
Boerne, TX 78006
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.