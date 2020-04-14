Keith Hinze, 58, of the William Penn community, died April 11, 2020, in Brenham, after a long illness.
Visitation will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 and also from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 at Memorial Oaks Chapel. The family is planning a private graveside service.
Mr. Hinze was born June 26, 1960 in Brenham, to Oscar and Lois Evelyn (Simank) Hinze. He was a graduate of Sam Houston University, where he followed their sports. He also attended seminary in St. Louis, Missouri.
Mr. Hinze was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church of William Penn and was a self-employed certified public accountant. He was an avid Astros fan.
Survivors include his brother, Lester Hinze of William Penn; sister-in-law, Donna Hinze of Brenham; nephew, Tyler Hinze; uncle and aunts, Oscar and May Simank of New Mexico, Doris Becker of Navasota and Walline Hinze of Brenham; and special friends, Terry and Becky Lueckemeyer and Marcelo Rivas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Gary Hinze.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church of William Penn.
Funeral arrangements for Keith Hinze are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas, 979-836-4564. To post a tribute to the family, visit: www.memorialoakschapel.com.
