Walline (Schroeder) Hinze, 96, widow of Ervin Hinze, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020. Walline was born on Sept. 24, 1924 in the William Penn Community to parents Walter and Lena (Rosenbaum) Schroeder. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in William Penn, being baptized, confirmed and also married there, to Ervin Hinze on Feb. 3, 1946.
Walline was educated at the William Penn schools, graduating high school in 1941. She was a seamstress for Lange Tic Toc Infant Wear for many years. In her retirement years, Walline continued her talents quilting, knitting and crocheting items for family and friends. She and her husband, Ervin, enjoyed their farm in William Penn, and continually supported the endeavors of their children and grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.