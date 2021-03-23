Don Duane Hobbs, born April 21, 1933, died March 16, 2021. Don lived in the Houston area most of his life, growing up in West University and graduating from Lamar High School in 1951. After being an Aggie for a few years, he transitioned to military life in the U.S. Army. He served in Germany during the Korean War, later returning home to Houston where he married Eileen Giblin in 1956. Don was co-founder of Oil Well Drilling Control in Lafayette, Louisiana, where he pioneered horizontal well drilling techniques. The oil business eventually led him back to the Houston area; raising his family in the Spring Branch area during the 1980s. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Giblin Hobbs. He leaves behind his daughters, Donna Hobbs (Chappell Hill), Nancy Hobbs Janda (Houston) and Leslie Trippe (San Antonio), and grandchildren and great grandchildren Jane Janda Maloy, Gordon Janda, Tessa Trippe, Kara Trippe, Elwood Maloy and Finn Hobbs Maloy.
Service information
Mar 30
Memorial Service
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
10:00AM
10:00AM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway
1344 W. Grand Parkway
Katy, TX 77494
1344 W. Grand Parkway
Katy, TX 77494
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kylie Jenner 'sad' for sister Kendall
- Canceled TV Shows 2021: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine efficacy can't be compared to Pfizer, Moderna
- Rashida Jones' respect for dad Quincy Jones
- Dua Lipa's fingers 'deserve their own Instagram account'
- Sarah Harding: I want my gravestone to read 'FFS'
- Ask Matt: Why Has ‘NCIS’ Turned so Dark — and Is Gibbs Leaving?
- ’90 Day Fiancé’: ‘Can I Get My Ring Back?’ (RECAP)
- Sarah Harding wants "FFS" on gravestone
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uses social media for fashion inspiration
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.