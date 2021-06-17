Funeral services for Dorothy Ann Hockless, 81, of Brenham, will be Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Lewis Funeral Home, 509 South Baylor in Brenham.Visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. on Friday also at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery. Ms. Hockless went to be with the Lord May 12, 2021 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Brenham surrounded by her loved ones.
On Aug. 1, 1939 a beautiful baby girl was born to Lola and Warren Kelly, in Brenham, who they named Dorothy Ann. Dorothy began her education at Pleasant Grove School in Brenham. The family relocated to La Marque, Texas where Dorothy attended Lincoln High School. Dorothy began workinh at the Mainland Hospital in central supply. She begin her career in Law enforcement at the La Marque Police Department as a dispatcher and a school crossing guard for LISD. She later worked for the Galveston County Sheriffs Department as a jailer for many years. She later moved to Houston and started working for Purolator Armored Car Company for many, many years before moving back to Brenham. While back in Brenham, she worked for the Brenham Police Department as a dispatcher, Brentex Mills, and she retired from Alton Elementary School after many, many years of service to Brenham ISD. She also worked privately for Billy (Larry) Gardner and helped raise Lauren and Troy, The McMinns, Nina (Mike) Hopkins (both deceased), she helped raise Holly and Mike Jr., and also Diane Hodde (also deceased). She also worked for J. Thomas (Bubba) and she became a mother to him.
