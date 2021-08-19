A.W. Hodde, Jr. died on Aug. 11, 2021 at the age of 95 years. He was born in Brenham on Nov. 17, 1925 to A.W. and Norma Hartstack Hodde. He attended Brenham schools, and when he graduated from high school in May of 1943, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
After completing Basic Training, he was assigned to Gunner's Mate School, from which he graduated as Valedictorian of his class. A.W. was then assigned to be an instructor at the Naval Gunnery Range at La Jolla, California. After serving six months as an instructor, he was assigned to the U.S. Hugh W. Hadley DD-774, a destroyer, which ship was credited with shooting down 23 Japanese planes in one day — more than any other ship in the fleet — on May 11, 1945. The Hadley was finally hit by three Japanese suicide planes, and approximately 40% of the crew members on the Hadley were either injured or killed.
