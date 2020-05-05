Darlyne Hogan (Born Ruby Darlyne Hogan) was born on February 25, 1943 in Waller County, Texas to Ruby Ruth (Meredith) Hogan and Archie Columbus Hogan, Sr. She graduated from A.R. Pickard High School in Brenham and earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Education from Prairie View A & M University, and a Master of Social Work from the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work. Darlyne had a long and rewarding career as a licensed clinical social worker, working in various settings ranging from elementary schools to government agencies including Texas Department of Public Welfare, Kansas Child Protective Services, and the Massachusetts Department of Family and Protective Services. She was a well-respected colleague and supervisor.
Service was at the core of her soul. Darlyne was gracious and selfless, always taking the extra step to help someone in need or be by their side during a moment of tribulation. She placed great value on education, inspiring achievement in her family members and attending every graduation ceremony. She took pride in the fact that the next generation of her family all went on to become lawyers and physicians. Darlyne was effortlessly polished. Svelte and elegant, she made and left an indelible impression upon anyone whom she met. She enjoyed international travel, visiting the Gambia, Switzerland, China and Cuba in recent years.
Darlyne was an avid genealogist, collector of histories and stories, and the griot of her family. She was an organizer, hosting every other year a reunion that would draw hundreds of Meredith-Hogan family members to Brenham. She was a loyal mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin. She was a dear friend, and fostered strong, lifelong relationships. Until her earthly end, she remained in constant communication with family and friends, near and far. On April 29, 2020, Darlyne passed away in Worcester, Massachusetts from COVID-19. She is gone in physical presence, but her indomitable spirit lives on.
Darlyne is preceded in death by her parents and beloved sister Marilyn Joyce Hogan. She is survived by her cherished son Roland Nicholas Brown and daughter-in-law Zawarki Dugar-Brown of Houston, brother Archie Columbus Hogan, Jr. of Brenham, Texas, nieces Sheila Ruth Randolph of Fort Worth, TX and Sara Ruth (Francis DeMichele) Hogan of Santa Monica, Calif., nephew Archie Columbus Hogan, III of Washington, D.C., foster son Victor Ogah of Worcester, Mass. and a multitude of loving family members and friends. She will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.